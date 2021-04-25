Family holds funeral for Quinon Pitre whose body was recovered this week at site of capsized boat

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) Family and friends honored Seacor crew member Quinon “Homeboy” Odell Pitre at his funeral service Saturday in Eunice.

Pitre was one of eight victims whose bodies have been recovered.

Sixth body found in Seacor Power incident that of an Acadia Parish native

He is survived by two daughters, Emma Claire Pitre and Alyssa Jo Pitre and was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis and Carol Williams Pitre and one brother, Shane Pitre.

Pitre was laid to rest at the Bellow cemetery in Swords.