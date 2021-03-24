Family says 4-year-old child was running after dog when she went missing

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – A four-year-old girl is home safe following an hours-long search.

The family of Kenslee Vernado spent their rainy Tuesday afternoon on a hunt.

Following reports of a child missing, law enforcement and the Livingston Parish community were out on the search.

“Something kept telling me she’s going to be fine, she’s going to be fine” said the grandmother, Lori Payne.

After a nearly three hour search, Kenslee was found in a wooded area near a creek off of Gump Swamp Road.

“When it rains, it gets really deep so I don’t know how she crossed or how she got on this side of it, but she did” said Payne.

The family confirms, the child was playing with her dog that got away from her and she ran after it.

“She was chasing him she said so, she said when she went off she was looking for her puppy” said Payne.

The family called the search, “the scariest three hours of their lives,” and thanks the community for lending a helping hand.

“I’m just so thankful the little girl has been found, she’s safe, everything seems to be okay” said Livingston Parish Sheriff, Jason Ard.

“God had her and I’m so thankful for that” said Payne.