Fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana

(STACKER) From 2019 to 2020, the U.S. population grew by .35%, its slowest rate since 1900. Declining births, increasing deaths largely due to the graying Baby Boomer population, and a crackdown on immigration have contributed to many states seeing net population losses in recent years.

But in other pockets of the country, populations are growing. These shifts can be due to job opportunities, high quality of life, easy commutability to job centers, low rents, or any combination of these or other factors. Stacker compiled a list of the fastest-growing parishes in Louisiana using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Parishes are ranked by the highest population growth from 2010 to 2020.

A county typically sees population growth as a “bedroom community” (a municipality with an atypically large commuting population) to a large city. These communities are typically quieter than their feeder cities, offer lower rents and a higher quality of living, and are remote enough to be immune to the feeder city’s crime, traffic, and crowds. Keep reading to see if your home parish made the list.

#50. Evangeline Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -2,069

— #2,847 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.0%

— #41 among counties in Louisiana, #2,459 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 32,350

— #32 largest county in Louisiana, #1,374 largest county nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,964

— #2,834 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.1%

— #45 among counties in Louisiana, #2,711 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 22,155

— #41 largest county in Louisiana, #1,708 largest county nationwide

#48. West Carroll Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,938

— #2,828 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -16.6%

— #59 among counties in Louisiana, #3,063 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,751

— #58 largest county in Louisiana, #2,432 largest county nationwide

#47. St. James Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,904

— #2,822 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.6%

— #46 among counties in Louisiana, #2,743 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,192

— #45 largest county in Louisiana, #1,805 largest county nationwide

#46. Concordia Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,815

— #2,801 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -8.9%

— #47 among counties in Louisiana, #2,764 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 18,687

— #49 largest county in Louisiana, #1,884 largest county nationwide

#45. St. Landry Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,769

— #2,788 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.1%

— #28 among counties in Louisiana, #1,888 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 82,540

— #16 largest county in Louisiana, #694 largest county nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,759

— #2,785 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.5%

— #34 among counties in Louisiana, #2,223 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 37,515

— #29 largest county in Louisiana, #1,234 largest county nationwide

#43. Winn Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,722

— #2,778 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -11.1%

— #56 among counties in Louisiana, #2,910 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 13,755

— #54 largest county in Louisiana, #2,170 largest county nationwide

#42. Vernon Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,701

— #2,775 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.4%

— #32 among counties in Louisiana, #2,076 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 48,750

— #23 largest county in Louisiana, #1,010 largest county nationwide

#41. Cameron Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,663

— #2,766 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -22.8%

— #63 among counties in Louisiana, #3,125 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 5,617

— #63 largest county in Louisiana, #2,771 largest county nationwide

#40. Union Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,643

— #2,758 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -7.2%

— #44 among counties in Louisiana, #2,629 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 21,107

— #42 largest county in Louisiana, #1,760 largest county nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,565

— #2,731 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -10.8%

— #55 among counties in Louisiana, #2,889 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 12,981

— #55 largest county in Louisiana, #2,217 largest county nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,561

— #2,727 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -17.0%

— #60 among counties in Louisiana, #3,074 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,620

— #61 largest county in Louisiana, #2,608 largest county nationwide

#37. Catahoula Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,559

— #2,726 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -14.9%

— #58 among counties in Louisiana, #3,034 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 8,906

— #60 largest county in Louisiana, #2,497 largest county nationwide

#36. Terrebonne Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,551

— #2,725 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.4%

— #26 among counties in Louisiana, #1,773 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 109,580

— #14 largest county in Louisiana, #559 largest county nationwide

#35. Tensas Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,283

— #2,632 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -23.6%

— #64 among counties in Louisiana, #3,128 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 4,147

— #64 largest county in Louisiana, #2,877 largest county nationwide

#34. Washington Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,115

— #2,559 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.4%

— #30 among counties in Louisiana, #1,929 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 45,463

— #25 largest county in Louisiana, #1,064 largest county nationwide

#33. Jackson Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -1,047

— #2,528 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.5%

— #43 among counties in Louisiana, #2,540 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,031

— #51 largest county in Louisiana, #2,085 largest county nationwide

#32. Franklin Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -953

— #2,478 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.6%

— #35 among counties in Louisiana, #2,243 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 19,774

— #47 largest county in Louisiana, #1,829 largest county nationwide

#31. East Feliciana Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -878

— #2,440 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -4.3%

— #33 among counties in Louisiana, #2,198 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 19,539

— #48 largest county in Louisiana, #1,844 largest county nationwide

#30. Rapides Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -777

— #2,385 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.6%

— #25 among counties in Louisiana, #1,661 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 130,023

— #11 largest county in Louisiana, #495 largest county nationwide

#29. Richland Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -649

— #2,288 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -3.1%

— #31 among counties in Louisiana, #2,038 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 20,043

— #46 largest county in Louisiana, #1,814 largest county nationwide

#28. Caldwell Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -543

— #2,209 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -5.3%

— #37 among counties in Louisiana, #2,354 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 9,645

— #59 largest county in Louisiana, #2,443 largest county nationwide

#27. East Carroll Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -505

— #2,175 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -6.3%

— #42 among counties in Louisiana, #2,515 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 7,459

— #62 largest county in Louisiana, #2,624 largest county nationwide

#26. West Feliciana Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -371

— #2,018 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -2.4%

— #29 among counties in Louisiana, #1,925 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 15,310

— #50 largest county in Louisiana, #2,073 largest county nationwide

#25. St. Helena Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -205

— #1,825 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -1.8%

— #27 among counties in Louisiana, #1,842 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 10,920

— #56 largest county in Louisiana, #2,348 largest county nationwide

#24. St. Charles Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: -96

— #1,680 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: -0.2%

— #24 among counties in Louisiana, #1,595 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 52,549

— #20 largest county in Louisiana, #957 largest county nationwide

#23. St. Martin Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 46

— #1,506 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

— #23 among counties in Louisiana, #1,554 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 51,767

— #21 largest county in Louisiana, #972 largest county nationwide

#22. Vermilion Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 79

— #1,480 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.1%

— #22 among counties in Louisiana, #1,542 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 57,359

— #19 largest county in Louisiana, #908 largest county nationwide

#21. La Salle Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 111

— #1,457 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +0.8%

— #21 among counties in Louisiana, #1,461 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 14,791

— #52 largest county in Louisiana, #2,096 largest county nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 347

— #1,304 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +1.3%

— #20 among counties in Louisiana, #1,391 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 26,812

— #36 largest county in Louisiana, #1,531 largest county nationwide

#19. Grant Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 494

— #1,241 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #17 among counties in Louisiana, #1,251 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 22,169

— #40 largest county in Louisiana, #1,707 largest county nationwide

#18. Jefferson Davis Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 750

— #1,146 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.4%

— #16 among counties in Louisiana, #1,235 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 32,250

— #33 largest county in Louisiana, #1,377 largest county nationwide

#17. Plaquemines Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 805

— #1,126 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +3.5%

— #15 among counties in Louisiana, #1,087 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 23,515

— #38 largest county in Louisiana, #1,655 largest county nationwide

#16. Beauregard Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 1,549

— #963 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.4%

— #14 among counties in Louisiana, #987 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 36,549

— #31 largest county in Louisiana, #1,270 largest county nationwide

#15. Lafourche Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,129

— #884 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.2%

— #19 among counties in Louisiana, #1,262 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 97,557

— #15 largest county in Louisiana, #623 largest county nationwide

#14. Lincoln Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 2,599

— #810 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.7%

— #11 among counties in Louisiana, #873 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 48,396

— #24 largest county in Louisiana, #1,015 largest county nationwide

#13. West Baton Rouge Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 3,925

— #697 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +16.9%

— #4 among counties in Louisiana, #259 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 27,199

— #35 largest county in Louisiana, #1,521 largest county nationwide

#12. Ouachita Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 8,161

— #522 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +5.4%

— #12 among counties in Louisiana, #898 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 160,368

— #8 largest county in Louisiana, #419 largest county nationwide

#11. Jefferson Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 9,762

— #488 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +2.3%

— #18 among counties in Louisiana, #1,252 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 440,781

— #2 largest county in Louisiana, #161 largest county nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 14,909

— #380 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +13.1%

— #8 among counties in Louisiana, #391 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 128,746

— #12 largest county in Louisiana, #503 largest county nationwide

#9. Tangipahoa Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 14,967

— #379 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.7%

— #9 among counties in Louisiana, #407 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 133,157

— #10 largest county in Louisiana, #485 largest county nationwide

#8. St. Bernard Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 16,025

— #365 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +57.8%

— #1 among counties in Louisiana, #7 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 43,764

— #26 largest county in Louisiana, #1,102 largest county nationwide

#7. Livingston Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 19,484

— #337 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.9%

— #5 among counties in Louisiana, #284 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 142,282

— #9 largest county in Louisiana, #465 largest county nationwide

#6. East Baton Rouge Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 20,966

— #323 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +4.8%

— #13 among counties in Louisiana, #955 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 456,781

— #1 largest county in Louisiana, #157 largest county nationwide

#5. Ascension Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 23,999

— #294 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +23.4%

— #3 among counties in Louisiana, #134 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 126,500

— #13 largest county in Louisiana, #508 largest county nationwide

#4. Lafayette Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 26,172

— #272 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +12.1%

— #10 among counties in Louisiana, #433 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 241,753

— #5 largest county in Louisiana, #282 largest county nationwide

#3. Calcasieu Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 27,651

— #263 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +14.6%

— #7 among counties in Louisiana, #330 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 216,785

— #7 largest county in Louisiana, #316 largest county nationwide

#2. St. Tammany Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 35,676

— #211 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +15.6%

— #6 among counties in Louisiana, #291 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 264,570

— #4 largest county in Louisiana, #266 largest county nationwide

#1. Orleans Parish

– 2010 to 2020 population change: 88,712

— #79 among all counties nationwide

– 2010 to 2020 percent population change: +30.0%

— #2 among counties in Louisiana, #72 among all counties nationwide

– 2020 population: 383,997

— #3 largest county in Louisiana, #187 largest county nationwide