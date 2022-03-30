CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon that shut down Colquitt Road.

According to police, the crash happened around 1:30 p.m. in the 7900 block of Colquitt Road just north of Timber Ridge and involved an SUV and sedan. The driver of the sedan died at the scene while the driver of the SUV was taken to the hospital.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.