SABINE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of an RV fire in Zwolle Friday that claimed the life of a 59-year-old man.

According to the fire marshall’s office, the North Sabine Parish Fire Department responded to an RV fire around 6 p.m. in the 1700 block of Henderson Street. Once on scene, firefighters learned several people lived inside the RV but only a 59-year-old man was inside at the time of the fire.

The other residents were outside visiting with a relative when they saw smoke coming from inside the RV. They tried to find the source of the smoke and the 59-year-old, but they were unsuccessful, the fire marshall’s office says.

Firefighters later found the victim in a bedroom where he was last seen. Identification and cause of death are pending with the Sabine Parish Coroner’s Office.

Following an investigation of the scene and hearing witness statements, deputies are unable to rule out the possibility of unsafe smoking or improper electrical wiring as potential causes.

The fire marshall’s office would like to remind Louisianans to avoid smoking indoors and to ensure all smoking materials are properly and fully extinguished. They also strongly recommend not to smoke when tired, under the influence of alcohol or medications that make you drowsy.

For electrical safety, avoid connecting extension cords and power strips to create power sources where a wall outlet does not exist or between two structures and only use cords and strips for temporary purposes. Contact a licensed electrician for any concerns in and around your home.

The RV did not have working smoke alarms, according to the fire marshall’s office. Smoke alarms are a proven tool to alert residents to fire danger in order to escape safely.

If people need assistance obtaining smoke alarms for their homes, Operations Save-A-Life can help. The program partners with fire departments to install smoke alarms for free. To learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.