FEMA deadline for Hurricane Ida relief today, Nov. 29

The remains of destroyed homes and businesses are seen in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida in Grand Isle, La., Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

LOUISIANA (KLFY) — Today, November 29, is the deadline to apply for Hurricane Ida relief through FEMA. However, the agency will remain in Louisiana to assist survivors.

If you applied with FEMA before Nov. 29 and later discover that your insurance did not cover all losses, you have up to a year to submit additional documentation to FEMA. It is important to provide FEMA with your final insurance settlement information, as assistance may be available for some expenses not covered by insurance.

Apply for disaster relief or update your information by doing one of the following:

Go online at disasterassistance.gov

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 (multilingual operators are available)

Download the FEMA app

For the latest information visit 4611 | FEMA.gov. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at

FEMA Region 6 (@FEMARegion6) / Twitter or on Facebook at FEMA Region 6 | Facebook.