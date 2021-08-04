Fifth Gov. Edwards’ staffer tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – APRIL 17: A general view of the Louisiana State Capitol prior to a rally against Louisiana’s stay-at-home order and economic shutdown on April 17, 2020 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Governor John Bell Edwards has said Louisiana’s high rate of infections and deaths does not position the state to quickly open back up. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Another staffer in the office of Gov. John Bel Edwards has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the fifth to do so since two tested positive on Friday and three others were exposed.

According to a statement released early Wednesday afternoon by the Office of the Governor, The staffer is at home in isolation per guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Louisiana Department of Health.

“The Governor’s office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff, including these staffers who were vaccinated against COVID earlier this year,” the statement read. “While breakthrough cases such as these do happen, they typically do not result in serious illness. The Governor’s Office practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.”

According to the release, no additional staffers were potentially exposed.