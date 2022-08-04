SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) is reporting two new cases of monkeypox in Northwest Louisiana, the first in the region.

According to LDH, the two new cases in Region 7 are among 11 new cases reported as of Aug. 4. There are currently 69 cases in all of Louisiana, 48 of them in the Southeast region of the state.

There are 527 monkeypox cases reported in Texas, five in Arkansas, and 10 in Oklahoma.

The first case of monkeypox in Louisiana was reported on July 7.

This news comes after the U.S. declared a health emergency to bolster the federal response to the outbreak. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are 6,617 total cases in America.

According to LDH, the CDC is working with manufacturers to distribute more vaccines. After Wednesday’s allocations, the state does not know when its next shipment will be. The smallpox vaccine is also effective against monkeypox.

For a list of all locations in Louisiana administering the monkeypox vaccine, click here.