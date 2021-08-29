First death due to Hurricane Ida confirmed in South Louisiana

This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and captured by NOAA’s GOES-16 shows lightning swirling around the eye of Hurricane Ida as the storm approaches the Louisiana coast, Sunday morning, Aug. 29, 2021. (NOAA via AP)

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed the first storm-related death from Hurricane Ida, hours after the powerful Category 4 storm made landfall near Port Fourchon Sunday.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called around 8:30 p.m. to respond to a report of a citizen possibly injured from a fallen tree at a home off of Highway 621 in Prairieville. The victim, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prairieville is northwest of New Orleans and about 95 miles north of Port Fourchon.

“Tragically, we have our first death of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana,” Gov. John Bel Edwards said in a tweet last Sunday acknowledging news of the storm-related death. “Please shelter in place and stay safe. We will begin damage assessments and search and rescue missions as soon as it is safe in the morning. Please pray for Louisiana.”

Edwards has requested a Presidential Major Disaster Declaration due to the severe impact from Hurricane Ida, which slammed into the coast of Louisiana on Sunday in Port Fourchon as a Category 4 storm with 155 mile per hour winds.

As of 10 p.m. CT, Ida had downgraded to a category two hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 105 miles per hour, located about 30 miles east-southeast of Baton Rouge according to the National Hurricane Center.