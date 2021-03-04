Five NWLA lawmakers among 33 who signed letter asking Gov. Edwards to reopen Louisiana

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Five legislators in northwest Louisiana are among 33 who signed a letter to Governor John Bel Edwards, asking him to end occupancy limits on businesses and to end the statewide mask mandate amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is time to end the mandates,” Republican State Representative Rick Edmonds said in a released statement Thursday.

The five lawmakers in NWLA who signed the letter are listed below:

Dodie Horton — State Representative / House District 9

Robert Mills — State Senator / Senate District 36

Raymond Crews — State Representative / House District 8

Danny McCormick — State Representative / House District 1

Alan Seabaugh — State Representative / House District 5

Dear Governor Edwards, Many of us in the Louisiana Legislature would like to join with you in our thankfulness for the progress that our citizens are experiencing as it relates to our shared battle with COVID-19. With that said, we join together this day, to encourage you to reopen Louisiana. It is time to lift statewide restrictions on the capacity of all businesses and facilities and lift the statewide mask mandate. Our businesses, both large and small, will continue to fight against COVID-19. We are certain that their continued commitment and direction as it relates to capacity issues and enforcement of other virus safety precautions will be done safely and professionally without any additional government mandates. With access to vaccinations on the rise, hospitalizations on the decline, and a variety of better treatment options, now is time to end the mandates. Thank you for your continued leadership. Together, we can continue to ensure Louisiana is healthy, safe, and prosperous. We look forward to hearing from you soon on this matter. May God always Bless you, your family, and your leadership.