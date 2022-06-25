Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson appears to have both her speed and swagger back for the U.S. track and field championships. A victory at Hayward Field this week in Eugene, Oregon, and it’s on to the world outdoor championships, the sport’s highest-profile event outside of the Olympics. Richardson missed out on the Tokyo Games because of a failed drug test. Richardson is set to run in both the 100 and 200 meters at the national championships, which kick off Thursday in the Oregon city known as “Track Town.”

(Story via The Associated Press)