SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Shreveport police officer is behind bars, charged with malfeasance following a use of force incident in late January.

According to a statement released by the Shreveport Police Department Friday morning, 27-year-old Raheem Roque reported that he committed policy violations during a use of force encounter. The incident was forwarded to the Violent Crimes Unit who immediately started investigating after being reviewed by supervisors.

Chief Wayne Smith set a hearing to terminate Roque following a preliminary investigation however, he resigned prior to the hearing. Detectives procured a warrant for Roque on April 21.

Police are not releasing details of the incident, citing the ongoing criminal investigation.

Roque surrendered himself to Caddo Correctional Center Friday morning and was booked on one count of malfeasance. His bond is set at $10,000.

Police say, he was an officer with SPD from February 2019 until April 18, 2022.