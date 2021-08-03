Track COVID-19
Fourth Gov. Edwards’ staffer tests positive for COVID-19

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A fourth staffer has tested positive for COVID-19 at the office of Gov. John Bel Edwards.

The employee had been working offsite, and no other employees were exposed. The employee is at home in isolation, per guidance from the CDC and the Louisiana Department of Health.

Gov. Edwards’ office has a high rate of fully vaccinated staff and practices all CDC and LDH-recommended COVID mitigation measures, including indoor masking, quarantine and isolation, and COVID testing after exposure.

