FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, Sheriff Kevin Cobb reported that the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division issued 86 arrest warrants on 49 people during the early morning on Wednesday, April 20, 2022.

These warrants are the result of investigations which happened over the past several months throughout the entirety of Franklin Parish. The people arrested have bonds ranging from $5,000 to $100,000. Deputies reported that this investigation is part of their continued effort to disturb narcotic activity throughout the parish.

According to authorities, many of the arrested people are mid-level and street-level dealers that are distributing illegal drugs in the Franklin Parish communities every day, including to children.

Our children don’t deserve this. Our communities don’t deserve this and our parish doesn’t deserve this. Narcotics destroy lives, families, and communities. Franklin Parish Sheriff Kevin Cobb

According to the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office, as in its past operations which resulted in numerous arrests, the charges range from distribution of marijuana, methamphetamine, crack cocaine, powder cocaine, and various prescription medications.

Deputies reported that during these investigations, quantities of narcotics were seized and removed from Franklin Parish streets. According to the post, around 6:00 a.m., deputies knocked on more than 50 doors, and it stated they will continue to knock on doors until they find each person. Deputies reported that on Wednesday morning they arrested several people and several more will be picked up in the days to come. Authorities reported that the arrestees’ names and those who were not arrested will be released later.

The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division always has ongoing investigations and it stated that over the coming months additional arrests will be made.

According to the post, the criminal justice system continually has changed in recent years allowing narcotics offenders to be released early. Deputies also reported that recidivism is an ongoing issue in Louisiana and in the Franklin Parish Community.

Of the people charged, 39 are previous offenders, according to the post.