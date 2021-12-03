Freedom Rides surprises formerly incarcerated woman with new car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Freedom Rides, a nonprofit organization providing transportation to those transitioning out of incarceration, surprised Alisha Disotell with a new car.

“Pinch me, is this really happening right now? I think the most important feeling that I’m probably feeling right now is blessed,” said Disotell.

This is the nonprofit’s first surprise car reveal, it took place outside the Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections (DPS&C) Baton Rouge facility.

Freedom Rides was started by Benito Castro to help relieve transportation problems some may face after incarceration, for Disotell this gift is a second chance at life. Disotell’s 30-year sentence was commuted by Governor John Bel Edwards for her role as a mentor and commitment to personal development.

“She is the perfect example of what we want, she achieved something while incarcerated and needs the opportunity to get back and forth to work,” said Castro.

Since her release in June, Disotell has been working two jobs to afford herself a car, now she can use that hard-earned money toward something else.

“I was so hard on the people at the parole project. I have to get a car, I have to get a car, look, as soon as I leave this job I have to go to my other job, I’m going to be late. My second goal is getting my own place,” said Distotell.

Disotell credits her faith for this new chapter.

“God spoke to me and told me this is going to be a year of new beginnings, and everything that I’ve touched and everything that I did has been a new beginning,” said Disotell.