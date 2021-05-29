Frierson woman dies after two-car crash on Highway 175 in DeSoto Parish

DESOTO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Frierson woman has died of her injuries after a Friday afternoon two-vehicle accident on Louisiana Highway 175 in DeSoto Parish.
Willie Harper, 72, was pronounced dead at a local hospital after being taken there by first responders. Troopers say she was not wearing a seatbelt.
At approximately 3 p.m. Friday, Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 175 at I-49.
The initial investigation revealed that a 2014 Chevrolet Impala, driven by 77-year-old Tracy McGee of Grand Cane, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 175. At the same time, Harper was driving southbound on 175 in a 1998 Honda Accord. While attempting to make a left turn, McGee failed to yield at the intersection and struck the Accord.
McGee, who was properly restrained, was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Although impairment is not a suspected factor, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.
