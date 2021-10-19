Fund established to support Black-owned businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Urban League of Louisiana, in partnership with the Foundation for Louisiana, announced the launch of the Black Business Works Fund, an initiative to assist black-owned businesses impacted by Hurricane Ida.

Black-owned businesses located in federally declared disaster areas can apply for $2,500 micro-grants.

Federally declared disaster areas include Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemine, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

Businesses can apply online by clicking here and here.