Funeral arrangements set for two North Webster HS students that drowned in Claiborne Parish creek

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Funeral arrangements have been made for two teenagers who drowned in a Claiborne Parish creek over the weekend.
Tavious Tate and Donald Owens, both 16, were students at North Webster High School.
The funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23 inside the NWHS gymnasium. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Memorial Funeral Home.
Tavious will be buried at Ward Chapel Cemetery and Donald will be buried at HCBC Cemetery.
