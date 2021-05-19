Funeral arrangements set for two North Webster HS students that drowned in Claiborne Parish creek

CLAIBORNE PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –Funeral arrangements have been made for two teenagers who drowned in a Claiborne Parish creek over the weekend.

Tavious Tate and Donald Owens, both 16, were students at North Webster High School.

The funeral will be held at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, May 23 inside the NWHS gymnasium. Visitation will take place from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday, May 22 at Memorial Funeral Home.

Tavious will be buried at Ward Chapel Cemetery and Donald will be buried at HCBC Cemetery.