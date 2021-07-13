Funeral services set for former Governor Edwin Edwards

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Former Governor Edwin Edwards will lie in state inside Memorial Hall at the State Capitol on Saturday, July 17. Public viewing will be available during the hours of 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

A private service for friends and family is set for Sunday, July 18, at noon in Louisiana’s Old State Capitol.

Louisiana Public Broadcasting (LPB) will stream the service.

The former Louisiana governor died on Monday, days after opting for in-home hospice care at his home in Gonzales. Louisiana’s only four-term governor expired less than a month shy of his 94th birthday.