NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — While Hurricane Season may be months away, people in the New Orleans area got this year’s first taste of strong winds as a tornado ripped through the area on Tuesday night. Check out photos and videos submitted by our viewers and news crews.

Arabi Elementary School records significant storm damage from Tuesday, March 22’s tornado (Photo: Peyton Trist/WGNO)

Storm damage recorded in Arabi, LA (Photo: Jeff Kent/WGNO)

A debris lined street is seen in the Lower 9th Ward, Tuesday, March 22, 2022, in New Orleans, after strong storms moved through the area. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

A still image from video taken by Chalmette local Preston Trahan shows a tornado in New Orleans from March 22 spinning. (Storyful)

Total destruction as Tornado lays waste to Alexander Street in Arabi, La.

(Photo: Kenny Lopez/WGNO)

(Photo: Tamica Lee/WGNO)

(Photo: Tamica Lee/WGNO)

(Photo: Tamica Lee/WGNO)

(Photo: Tamica Lee/WGNO)

Arabi Elementary School records significant storm damage from Tuesday, March 22. (Photo: Peyton Trist/WGNO)

