SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland has selected Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney Brandon B. Brown to serve on his Advisory Committee of U.S. Attorneys (AGAC).

Brown, who was appointed by President Joe Biden in November and confirmed by the U.S. Senate in December, is one of only 12 U.S. attorneys out of 93 located throughout the 50 states and its territories. He is also one of only two selected from a southern state, the other being U.S. Attorney Sandra Hairston for the Middle District of North Carolina.

Created in 1973, the AGAC advises the Attorney General on matters of policy, procedure, and management affecting the Offices of the U.S. Attorneys and elevates the voices of U.S. Attorneys in Department policies. The first meeting of the AGAC will take place later this spring.

The 12-member panel is evenly divided with six males and six females. Of the six females, four are African American, one is Korean American, and one is white; of the six males, four are white and two are African American.

In addition to North Carolina’s Hairston, Brown’s fellow appointees include U.S. Attorneys Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York; Cindy K. Chung for the Western District of Pennsylvania; Darcie McElwee for the District of Maine; Trini Ross for the Western District of New York; Dawn Ison for the Eastern District of Michigan; Gregory Harris for the Central District of Illinois; Andrew Luger for the District of Minnesota; Gary Restaino for the District of Arizona; Cole Finegan for the District of Colorado; and Matthew Graves for the District of Columbia.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams will serve as chair of the AGAC, and U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung will serve as vice-chair of the committee. After the Senate confirms the 12 nominees, an appointee from a district within the jurisdiction of the 11th Circuit of the U.S. Court of Appeals will be announced.

Prior to joining Louisiana’s Western District U.S. Attorney’s office as an assistant U.S, Attorney in 2012, Brown served as an assistant prosecuting attorney in the Ouachita Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Brown also served as an associate at Hammonds, Sills, Adkins & Guice LLP in Baton Rouge. He holds a Bachelor of Arts and MBA from Louisiana Tech and earned his Juris Doctor in 2007 from Southern University Law Center.