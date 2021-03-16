GOHSEP and LDH to hold virtual town hall on COVID-19 vaccines March 18

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution in east Denver. The European Medicines Agency is meeting Thursday March 11, 2021, to discuss whether Johnson & Johnson’s one-dose coronavirus vaccine should be authorized, a move that would give the European Union a fourth licensed vaccine to try to curb the pandemic amid a stalled inoculation drive. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — The Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness and the Louisiana Department of Health will be holding a virtual town hall this week on the COVID-19 vaccines.

“COVID Vaccines: What You Need to Know. NOW!” will be held on Zoom at 1 p.m., Thursday, March 18.

Participation is open to anyone who is concerned about the vaccines and wants to register using the following link: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_qTz9E04jQRGFfyOLxbT6OQ

“The Town Hall webinar is designed to connect anyone who is anxious or worried about the COVID-19 vaccines with healthcare experts who can provide information about the vaccines and how the strategies for their distribution will impact participants,” stated officials in a press release. “This Town Hall is the third in a series hosted by GOHSEP and LDH including ‘Surviving the Surge and Vaccination Conversation.'”

The Zoom meeting will feature Louisiana Office of Public Health Director of Immunization Stacy Hall, who will provide an update on the latest facts about the vaccines and who is eligible to

receive them. The town hall will also feature Capital Area Human Services District Executive Director Janzlean Laughinghouse, who will speak about coping with the mental health and emotional challenges we have faced over the past year.

Those who miss the presentation will be able to view it when it is publicly posted at

ConquerCOVID19.la.