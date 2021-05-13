Gordon’s Grads launches contest for Louisiana HS seniors to bring awareness to community service

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – As part of an effort to encourage community service, Gordon’s Grads is proud to announce its newest contest for Louisiana high school seniors.

Gordon Gives is the charity arm of Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys. This program allows Gordon Mckernan and Gordon Mckernan Injury Attorneys to give back to the communities they serve.

According to Gordon McKernan Injury Attorneys, starting on May 10 until 11:59 p.m. on June 30, Louisiana high school seniors will have the opportunity to participate in Gordon’s Grads contest.

Each contender will need to create a short video explaining what role community service plays in his or her life. Each participant will then need to complete a registration form on the www.getgordon.com website.

An impartial committee assembled by Gordon McKernan will pick the top 5 videos. Those top 5 videos will then be posted on the Gordon Mckernan Injury Attorneys’ Facebook page, where fans will be able to like and share their favorite videos.

The top 3 videos with the most likes or shares will win a laptop! The remaining winners will receive a $500 gift card to Bed, Bath, and Beyond.

“It is our sincere joy and privilege to see the effect that giving back has made in the communities we serve. God has bestowed numerous blessings on the McKernan law firm and its staff. Our desire is to repay that love and kindness by helping those most in need,” Gordon Mckernan said.

“As a Christian company, we always want to encourage others to give back to their communities. This contest will not only help high school seniors with supplies for college but also help spread the word about generosity, encouraging others to do the same.”

To register and review contest details, please visit our website, www.getgordon.com.