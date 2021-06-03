Gov. Edwards briefing Thursday could include update on plans for COVID-19 vaccine incentives in Louisiana

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards speaks to reporters at a briefing on the state’s efforts against the coronavirus pandemic in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, May 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to share the latest on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 in a briefing set for early Thursday afternoon, and he could reveal plans for vaccine incentives.

In his last briefing on May 24, Edwards said he expected some form of incentives will be implemented in the state “pretty soon,” noting that the governors of Ohio and Maine were featured on a White House coronavirus call to talk about the incentives rolled out in their states that have been successful in bringing up vaccination rates.

The governor said at the time that the state had just received clarification that certain portions of the American Rescue Plan can be used to pay for certain vaccine incentives as well, so state leaders were just starting to look at what can be done.

Thursday’s briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m. and will be streamed live here.

In his latest COVID-19 emergency orders that went into effect on May 28, Gov. Edwards ended most remaining coronavirus restrictions and lifted a statewide requirement that students must wear a mask in the classroom and at school events. Masks still will be required on public transit, in health care facilities, and in prisons.

While the daily number of new cases, deaths, and hospitalizations have dropped and leveled off across most of the state since the first vaccines arrived in the state in mid-December, variants remain a concern and Edwards has acknowledged the state is not where it needs to be in terms of vaccination rates.

As of Thursday, just 31.7% of Louisiana’s population was fully vaccinated and nearly 36% have received at least one dose, according to Louisiana Department of Health data. Nationwide, 41.5% of the United States population is vaccinated, according to data from the CDC and 50% have received at least one dose.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 300 new COVID-19 cases Thursday statewide and ten new deaths. That brings the total number of cases in Louisiana to 472,617 and total deaths to 10,605.

There are 296 people hospitalized across the state and 24 are on ventilators.