Gov. Edwards congratulates Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow on her victory

BATON ROUGE, LA– Governor John Bel Edwards has issued a statement congratulating Congresswoman-elect Julia Letlow on her win in Louisiana’s 5th Congressional District.

Gov. Edwards’ statement read in part, “I look forward to working with her on behalf of the people of Louisiana at this critical moment for our state and our nation.”

Edwards also mentioned the bittersweet nature of the win. “This is a proud day for Julia, her children, all of her supporters, and our state, but it is also a bittersweet day as she wins the seat opened by the passing of her late husband, Luke.”