Gov. Edwards declares state of emergency ahead of Tropical Storm Nicholas

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) – Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency for Louisiana in advance of Tropical Storm Nicholas on Sunday.

Tropical Storm Nicholas has formed in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecasted by the National Weather Service to bring heavy rains and flash flooding in the coming days.

“The most severe threat to Louisiana is in the Southwest portion of the state, where recovery from Hurricane Laura and the May flooding is ongoing,” Edwards said.

The Emergency Operations Center at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness has been activated.

GOSEP is monitoring the potential storm, ongoing recovery efforts and also coordinating with FEMA and emergency preparedness parish offices.

“I encourage anyone who has had recent damage from Ida, Laura or other disasters to take necessary measures to protect their home or business from additional harm,” Edwards said. “All Louisianans should pay close attention to this tropical system in the coming days.”