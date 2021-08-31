Gov. Edwards gets first-hand glimpse of catastrophic damage done by Hurricane Ida

LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Southeast Louisiana will be reeling from the damaging effects caused by a day-long pummeling delivered by Hurricane Ida on Sunday.

One of the hardest places hit was Laplace.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards embarked on a region-wide tour Tuesday to survey the damage after declaring a state of emergency last Thursday three days prior to the storm.

“Eighty percent of all the rescues done in the State of Louisiana were done in St. John the Baptist Parish yesterday,” said Edwards, who said more help is on the way.

“We have the entire National Guard mobilized and much of that presence is right here in St. John the Baptist Parish.”

Currently, more than 20,000 Entergy workers are en route to Southeast Louisiana to being restoring power to nearly one million customers still without.

Aside from a lack of power, FEMA also understands there is no phone service, so they will be sending out teams to sign people up personally for federal disaster assistance.