Gov. Edwards joins governors across the country in condemning anti-Asian attacks

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is among more than two dozen governors across the U.S. who are condemning attacks against Asian Americans.

On Friday 26 governors and at least 60 former political officials joined to forces to denounce the increase in assaults on those in the Asian community.

Gov. Edwards released this statement:

Hate is not a Louisiana value, nor is it an American one. I condemn any attacks on our Asian brothers and sisters and I am proud to stand with this group of elected officials against hateful and un-American behavior.

