Gov. Edwards: Request for Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program approved by FEMA

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says he has received word from FEMA that his request to activate the Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) program to help provide temporary housing for thousands of Louisianans who have been displaced by Hurricane Ida.

“I am extremely grateful to Pres. Biden and FEMA for activating the Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program, which is going to bring much needed temporary housing for the survivors of Hurricane Ida,” Gov. Edwards said in a statement announcing the approval of the request. “Because of the storm’s extensive damage, thousands of our citizens are displaced and this program will provide them with critical short term housing as they recover and rebuild their lives. Housing was at a critical shortage before the storm and that problem has been exacerbated as a result of the widespread damage. I want to encourage everyone who needs assistance to apply immediately.”

According to the governor’s office, the TSA program is for eligible survivors with damaged homes who live in the federally designated parishes of Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafourche, Livingston, Orleans, Plaquemines, Pointe Coupee, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Tangipahoa, Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana.

According to the TSA program, if you live in the parishes listed above and your home has been damaged you are eligible to stay in hotels in the following states: Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Florida, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

According to the governor’s office, the TSA-eligible applicants must find and book their own rooms.

You can find a list of the hotels that are participating on DisasterAssistance.gov, under the link Transitional Sheltering Assistance Program or you can get it by calling the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362. For TTY, call 800-462-7585. For 711 or Video Relay Service (VRS), call 800-621-3362.