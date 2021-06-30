Gov. Edwards discusses latest on COVID-19, vaccine efforts in Louisiana

During a news conference on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards said 29% of the state is fully vaccinated.

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KTAL) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is expected to share an update on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19 and vaccination efforts in the state Wednesday afternoon.

The governor is expected to be available to the media around 2 p.m. after attending two events in Lake Charles, including a groundbreaking for BioLab, which has been shut down since fire broke out at the chemical plant shortly after Hurricane Laura hit in August 2020.

As of Tuesday, more than 486,000 people in Louisiana had registered for the state’s Shot at a Million vaccine incentive lottery. The first winner is set to be announced July 16. Here’s how to register for Louisiana’s Shot at a Million lottery.

