Gov. Edwards to give 2 :30 p.m. update on Louisiana COVID-19, severe weather response; legislative session

BATON ROUGE – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to hold a media briefing on Louisiana’s response to COVID-19, this week’s severe weather, and the legislative session on Thursday afternoon.

The briefing is scheduled to begin at 2:30 p.m.

Rainy weather and flooding have already brought widespread damage in parts of south Louisiana and are suspected factors in at least four Louisiana deaths. One person is still missing after a car went into a canal.

More rain is expected this week in Louisiana, Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas, including areas already affected by flooding.

On the COVID-19 front, Edwards is expected to provide the latest update on vaccination efforts in the state. Earlier this week, the governor said 29.5 percent of the state was fully vaccinated and continued to push for those eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination shot to do so.

427 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide Thursday, according to the Louisiana Department of Health, along with eight new deaths. Hospitalizations have remained between 300-400 daily since mid-March.