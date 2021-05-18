Radar

Gov. Edwards: First storm-related death confirmed after flooding in Southwest Louisiana, hundreds rescued from high water

Louisiana

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – At least one death has been confirmed as storm-related in South Louisiana following severe flooding overnight and three more are under investigation as possibly storm-related, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards. Another person remains missing and hundreds have been rescued from high waters.

During a briefing early Tuesday afternoon, Edwards

briefing Tuesday afternoon after parts of Southwest Louisiana took on some major flooding Monday night with more rain expected to follow.

During the briefing, Edward a 33-year-old man who was found in a flooded vehicle on Bluebonnet in West Baton Rouge after the water receded. Edwards said there are also investigations into three other deaths, plus one missing person and one injury.

Some parts of Lake Charles got up to 15 inches of rain over eight to ten hours, causing extensive street flooding that affected businesses and homes.

“Our hearts are truly breaking. I’m sorry that you are having to deal with this again,” Edwards said. “It was just a few weeks ago that President Biden in Lake Charles to discuss infrastructure and hurricane recovery and here we are with another natural disaster that has set back those recovery efforts.”

Numerous roads around South Louisiana remain closed due to flooding, which Edwards said has caused damage in areas of Lake Charles that were not affected from hurricanes Laura and Delta that the area is is still trying to recover from nine months later.

Just over 10,400 remained without power in the region as of midday Monday, down from a peak of about 45,000 reported around 6 a.m, the governor said, warning of the dangers of misusing generators that cost several lives during the winters storms that hit the state in February.

  • Cars sit stalled on a flooded McNeese Street during heavy rains in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)
  • Parents use boats to pick up students from schools after nearly a foot of rain fell in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)
  • Cars sit stalled on a flooded Sale Road during heavy rains in Lake Charles, La., Monday, May 17, 2021. (Rick Hickman/American Press via AP)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

