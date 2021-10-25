Gov. Edwards to provide update on mask mandate

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards holds up his own mask, taken off while he was speaking, to remind Louisiana residents that a highly effective thing within their power to do to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to simply wear a mask, Tuesday, July 28, 2020, at a press conference update on the state’s COVID-19 situation at the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness in Baton Rouge, La. (Travis Spradling/The Advocate via AP, Pool)

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Last week, Governor Edwards mentioned on “Ask the Governor” that a news conference was coming soon.

During the news conference, Gov. Edwards is expected to “discuss the public health emergency and the mask mandate,” which he extended last month to continue through Oct. 28, including K-12 schools and college campuses.

We now know when the news conference is taking place.

The Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Special Projects for Gov. Edwards made it official in a tweet a little before noon on Monday.

There are 332 people in Louisiana hospitals with COVID, which marks a continued improvement in our fight to slow the spread.



Tomorrow at 3 p.m., @LouisianaGov will brief the media on COVID and discuss his decision on the statewide mask mandate. — Christina Stephens (@CEStephens) October 25, 2021

Louisiana is closing in on 14,500 COVID-19 related deaths.