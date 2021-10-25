Gov. Edwards to provide update on mask mandate

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Last week, Governor Edwards mentioned on “Ask the Governor” that a news conference was coming soon.
During the news conference, Gov. Edwards is expected to “discuss the public health emergency and the mask mandate,” which he extended last month to continue through Oct. 28, including K-12 schools and college campuses.
We now know when the news conference is taking place.
The Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications and Special Projects for Gov. Edwards made it official in a tweet a little before noon on Monday.
Louisiana is closing in on 14,500 COVID-19 related deaths.
