Gov. Edwards joins TikTok to promote COVID-19 vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards posted his very first TikTok post today, in an effort to promote COVID-19 vaccinations across Louisiana.

“Alright, y’all,” said the governor in his inaugural post. “I am ready to TikTok and I’m not leaving here ’til y’all get your ‘vac’ shots.”

You can follow Edwards, who refers to himself as “Louisiana’s Dad in Chief” in his bio, at https://www.tiktok.com/@louisianagov.