Governor urges Louisiana landlords, renters to apply for assistance as federal eviction moratorium ends

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) — Gov. John Bel Edwards is urging landlords and renters who are struggling with rent or utility bills to apply for assistance as the federal moratorium on evictions comes to an end this Saturday, July 31.

To apply to the program, or to learn more, visit LAStateRent.com or call (877) 459-6555, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

“It is important that our residents know that there are resources available to them if they need help with their rent or payment for their utilities,” said Edwards. “Our goal is to keep people housed during the pandemic by preventing evictions for failure to pay rent.”

Edwards said there is millions of dollars in federal funds available through the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or through one of seven locally administered programs in Caddo, Calcasieu, East Baton Rouge, Jefferson, Lafayette, Orleans or St. Tammany parishes.

The federal money is intended to cover rent and utility bills for those who have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Both renters and landlords may apply. In most cases, the financial assistance is paid directly to the landlord or to the utility company.

“This program is in place specifically to provide assistance that can keep people in their homes, relieve pandemic-related financial strain and help people get back on their feet,” said the Division of Administration’s Assistant Commissioner of Statewide Services Desireé Honoré Thomas, CPA, CGMA. “We strongly encourage those in need to apply as soon as possible.”