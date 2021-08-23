Governor’s office to add COVID guidelines for state employees after FDA approves Pfizer vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Now that the FDA has granted full approval of the Pfizer vaccine, the governor’s office is working on updating guidelines for state employees.

Additional guidelines include regular mandatory testing and other requirements for unvaccinated state employees, according to a spokesperson from the governor’s office.

“We strongly encourage our employees to get their vaccines before these new requirements go into place so that they can protect themselves, their coworkers and the people they serve,” said Communications Director Shauna Sanford.