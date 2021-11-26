Grambling student dies in crash Thanksgiving evening

GRAMBLING, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Grambling State University student has died after a crash Thursday evening.

In a statement on the GSU Facebook page, Friday afternoon the university said 23-year-old Zaria L. Griffith, a biology major at the university, died in a crash on Thanksgiving evening.

According to Louisiana State Police Griffith was driving a 2004 Mazda 3 southbound on Hwy 167 north of Dodson. At approximately 5:15 p.m. they received an emergency call for a fatal crash. They say that Griffith’s car left the road and collided with a tree.

Griffith was restrained and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Two passengers, also restrained, had minor injuries are were taken to a local hospital.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. A toxicology sample was sent for analysis.

Griffith was from Chicago, Il, and was a Senior Associate Justice in the SGA and a student ambassador.

Plans for memorial service or funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.

The university said, “We want to encourage all GramFam to be cautious and vigilant while traveling on the highways.”