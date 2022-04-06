CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story contained incorrect information about the presence of a gun being confirmed on the campus of North Webster High School. The story has been corrected to reflect that the school district superintendent says no gun was found on campus.

SPRINGHILL, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – North Webster High School in Springhill was briefly on lockdown Wednesday afternoon, according to the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, as authorities investigated a report of a gun on campus.

Webster Parish Superintendent Johnny Rowland says no gun was found on campus, however. The sheriff’s office says was lifted a short time later. Students were later dismissed and allowed to go home.