SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – With sports betting gambling newly legal in Louisiana and the Super Bowl just around the corner, the Louisiana Association on Compulsive Gambling is prepared for an uptick in calls for help.

“This is the one-day event that has the largest betting going on, and this year because it is legal and obviously, there will still be the bookie betting and illegal betting, we also know that is going to occur,” said LACG Executive Director Janet Miller. “So we also know that’s going to occur, so we know we have to be heavier-manned and staffed for events like this. So yes, we are fully prepared to take care of everybody.”

A record 31.5 million Americans plan to bet on this year’s Super Bowl, according to estimates released Tuesday by the gambling industry’s national trade group.

Miller says the addition of mobile sports betting can create more avenues for people prone to developing an addiction. Since mobile sports betting went live in Louisiana on Jan. 28, LACG has seen an increase in calls to their hotline.

The number for problem gambling help in Louisiana is (1-877-770-STOP).

“That can help you get either resources or referrals for help or just someone to talk to or to get an assessment done if you are kind of wondering about yourself or your family member, they can call that number and talk to one one of our staff. That’s confidential, and it’s free it, it costs nothing, and we will give you that information over the phone, or people can text or chat with us.”

Miller says just as with brick and mortar casinos, those who need a little help resisting the temptation to pick up the phone to gamble can have themselves added to a mobile sports betting self-exclusion customer list.

“It’s two ways to do this: self-exclusion program one is a statewide ban that you can go to an office of the state police listed on the website, either under the gaming control board or state police website, and you can put in paperwork to be banned at all the casinos and all the properties in the state,” said Miller.

Those who are just looking for ways to bet without going overboard can also look for options in sports betting apps that allow users to set limits on spending, wagers, and time. Apps like DraftKings Sportsbook also offer a ‘cool off’ function that will pause the app and a ‘Patron Protection’ section that offers facts about the dangers of gambling and contact information for help with addiction.

Miller says compulsive gambling can not only have devastating consequences for people’s finances, but also for relationships and employment. This is why it is important to be aware of the risks and to gamble responsibly.

On top of all that, the Better Business Bureau says scammers have become more widespread and sophisticated and recently offered some tips to consider before making a wager as one of the largest sports betting days of the year approaches.

All the more reason experts say it’s best to play it safe – and legally.

Here is a guide to betting legally on the big game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals.