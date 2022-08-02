RODESSA, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters are working to contain the flames that destroyed a home early Tuesday morning.

Just before 4:00 a.m., firefighters were called to the scene on W. Main St., where the home was already fully engulfed in flames. Officials say the single-story wood frame home was vacant for several years. No one was inside at the time.

Fire destroys single story home in Rodessa La.

Ruins of a house in Rodessa left standing as it burns

Fire crews on the scene of a house fire in Rodessa early Tuesday

Firefighters work to contain a house fire in Rodessa early Tuesday

Single story home destroyed in Rodessa fire

Five crews responding to the fire and are working to keep the flames from spreading into the surrounding woods.

Caddo Fire District #8 Chief Ryan says the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No firefighters were injured, and crews are taking precautions to stay hydrated as they work in the hot weather.