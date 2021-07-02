Home invasion suspect fatally shot by 12-year-old boy in South Louisiana

CLINTON, La. (KTAL/BRPROUD) – A 12-year-old boy fatally shot a man who forced his mother into their East Feliciana Parish home Wednesday at gunpoint, according to police.

The sheriff’s office identified the man Friday as 33-year-old Brad LeBlanc of Vidalia.

EFSO authorities say witness told investgators LeBlanc was armed with a pistol when he approached the woman outside of her home on the morning of June 30 and forced her inside, where a struggle ensued. Police say the woman’s 12-year-old son then shot LeBlanc with a hunting rifle.

Two other suspects were arrested as part of the investigatoin into the home invasion. Jonathon Barker, of Clinton, and Jennifer Bond, of Ethel, were arrested and booked into the East Feliciana Parish Prison.

Bond is facing one count of accessory after the fact and Barker is charged with principle to aggravated burglary, principle to aggravated kidnapping 2nd degree murder.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing.