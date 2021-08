Hurricane Ida: N.E and Central Louisiana power company explains power restoration plan

This OES-16 East GeoColor satellite image taken Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, at 11:40 a.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Tropical Storm Henri in the Atlantic Ocean. Henri was expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said. Impacts could be felt in New England states by Sunday, including on Cape Cod, which is teeming with tens of thousands of summer tourists. (NOAA via AP)

PINEVILLE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Due to its predicted intensity, Hurricane Ida is forecasted to cause widespread, extended power outages due to its strength and size, and Cleco, the power company that services some of the parishes expected to be affected, explains how power will be restored.

“Safety is a priority in everything we do, so once conditions are safe, we will start patrolling our transmission and distributions systems to determine the extent of the damage,” said Clint Robichaux, manager of distribution operations support.

“After a major storm like this, it can take multiple days to fully assess all the damage and know how long it will take to restore power to all our affected customers.”



In addition to Cleco personnel, the company has secured approximately 1,100 contractors to assist with storm restoration and is working to add more resources to its storm restoration team, including damage assessors, power line technicians and vegetation specialists.



Below is an overview of how Cleco restores power after a storm:

Safety is a priority in everything Cleco does. Once conditions are safe, workers begin to assess damage by land and/or air.

Next, transmission and distribution lines are inspected and repaired. Transmission lines are critical to power restoration because they carry electricity from power plants to substations that deliver electricity to distribution lines which deliver electricity to homes, businesses, etc.





Power is restored to critical community services first, such as hospitals, nursing homes, water systems, fire and police departments, etc.





Power is then restored to the greatest number of customers in the shortest amount of time until power is restored to all customers who can receive power.





For additional information on how Cleco is preparing for Hurricane Ida, visit Cleco's Storm Center page at cleco.com/storm-center.

