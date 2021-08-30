IDA: Xfinity Wifi hotspots open for impacted residents and emergency services to use for free

HOUMA, La. (KTVE/KARD)– Comcast announced on August 30, to assist residents and emergency personnel stay connected across Louisiana, Xfinity Wifi hotspots will be available for anyone to use, including non-Xfinity customers, for free.

There are over one million customers in the state of Louisiana without power due to Hurricane Ida. Comcast says currently, most of their service interruptions are due to commercial power outages and they have sent dozens of crew members to assist and will be working closely with local power companies to restore all service interruptions as quickly as possible.

Customer Tips from Comcast: