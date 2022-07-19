BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Abortions can continue in Louisiana at least through July 29 after a Baton Rouge judge extended a temporary restraining order Tuesday blocking the state from enforcing its statewide abortion ban.

The restraining order was issued last week by 19th Judicial District Court Judge Donald R. Johnson in response to a lawsuit filed by the Center for Reproductive Rights on behalf of June Medical Services, which operates three abortion clinics in Louisiana, including the Hope Medical Group for Women in Shreveport.

CRR asked for the temporary restraining order to allow the state’s three clinics to remain open, arguing that multiple trigger provisions in the law make it unclear exactly when the ban takes effect and that the law’s medical exceptions are unclear.

The extension comes after a hearing Monday that ended with 19th Judicial District Court Judge Donald R. Johnson ordering both sides to submit their “proposed findings of fact and conclusions of law” in the case by 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Judge Johnson set the extension on the order to expire in ten days or until he rules on CRR’s request for longer-term relief in the form of a preliminary injunction, which would preserve the status quo until a final judgment is reached in the lawsuit.

The latest developments come in the wake of the Supreme Court of the United States overturning Roe v. Wade, activating a series of trigger laws in Louisiana and other states around the country banning abortion.

The Louisiana lawsuit originated in New Orleans, where a judge issued a temporary order blocking enforcement of the ban on June 27, three days after the Dobbs ruling. Nearly two weeks later, a second New Orleans judge sent the case to Baton Rouge, saying state law required that it be heard in the capital. That move, in effect, ended the initial restraining order.

Johnson issued a second temporary restraining order July 11.

After the hearing Monday, Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry once again asserted the position that the state’s ban is constitutional and should no longer be blocked, predicting the lawsuit will end up before the state’s highest court.

“We continue to urge the Supreme Court to be watching this matter and to be able to take it up as quickly and effectively as possible.”

The Louisiana Supreme Court declined to get involved earlier this month when Landry asked it to lift the block, calling the application “procedurally premature” and saying the AG should seek relief in the trial court and court of appeal first.