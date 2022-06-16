BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A federal judge isn’t moving her deadline of June 20 for Louisiana lawmakers to redraw the Congressional maps that add a second majority Black district.

Chief Judge Shelly Dick held a hearing Thursday morning to hear the requests from Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and Louisiana Senate President Page Cortez for more time.

They were asking the deadline to be extended to June 30.

A special redistricting session called by Governor John Bel Edwards is now underway.

The Senate and Governmental Affairs Committee is considering maps from State Senators Cleo Fields and Sharon Hewitt. The House and Governmental Affairs will consider four maps from State Representatives Barry Ivey, Royce Duplessis, and Schexnayder.