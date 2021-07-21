Louisiana reports 5,300 new COVID-19 cases overnight, death toll nears 11k

BATON ROUGE (KTAL/KMSS) – The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 5,388 new COVID-19 cases since Tuesday, which reflects the third-highest single-day total on record in Louisiana and brings the total cases for the state to 506,882.

Individuals between the ages of 18 and 29 (25%) and 30 and 39 (19%) account for the largest portion of these cases, according to the LDH.

With 13 new deaths reported Wednesday, a total of 10,874 people have died from COVID-19 in the state.

There are currently 844 infected people hospitalized, with 64 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 3,407,099 while the number of completed vaccine series is 1,686,533 (as of July 19).

Tracking COVID-19 in Northwest Louisiana

Of the 281 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Tuesday, 108 were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 28,035 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Caddo remains at 768.

Bossier Parish reported 92 new cases, for a total of 15,066. To date, 312 coronavirus-related have been reported in the parish. Natchitoches added 29 new cases, Webster 20, Sabine 10, De Soto eight, Red River six, and Claiborne one. There were no new deaths reported in Northwest Louisiana Wednesday.