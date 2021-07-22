July 22 LDH COVID-19 Update: 2,843 new cases, 15 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One day after Louisiana recorded its third-highest single-day total for COVID-19 cases, the surge in cases continues throughout the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health reported 2,843 new coronavirus cases Thursday, bringing the total number of cases statewide to 506,882.

There has also been an increase of 15 deaths in the state since Wednesday. A total of 10,889 people have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived in Louisiana in March 2020.

There are now 913 COVID-19 patients in hospitals which is an increase of almost 70 patients over the last 24 hours.

According to LDH, 1,696,163 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Tracking COVID-19 in Northwest Louisiana

Of the 194 new confirmed and probable cases reported in Northwest Louisiana since Wednesday, 87 were in Caddo Parish, where a total of 28,122 cases have been reported since the beginning of the pandemic. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Caddo remains at 768.

Bossier Parish reported 50 new cases, for a total of 15,116. To date, 312 coronavirus-related have been reported in the parish. Natchitoches added 15 new cases, Sabine 11, Webster 10, De Soto nine, Red River three, and Claiborne one. There were no new deaths reported in Northwest Louisiana Thursday. Hospitalizations in the region dropped by three from Tuesday to 85.

Just over 30 percent of the population in Region 7 is vaccinated, according to the latest LDH data. That’s a few percentage points below the statewide average of 33 percent. Caddo has the highest vaccination rate, with 32 percent. Red River has the lowest, at 23.75 percent.