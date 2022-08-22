PIERRE PART, La. (BRPROUD) — Michael Proulx, 19, of New Iberia, was recently arrested after deputies investigated a suspicious vehicle.

That vehicle was located in the vicinity of Belle River.

An I.C.E. assigned deputy approached and questioned the two occupants in the vehicle.

Trevor Michael Proulx was the driver and there was also a female passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop.

“The deputy concluded that further investigation was warranted and requested a K-9 at the location,” according to the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The K-9 search led deputies to take a look through the vehicle.

APSO says, “A search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of marijuana and one large caliber handgun.”

After the arrest, Trevor Michael Proulx was taken to the Assumption Parish Detention Center and charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Presence of Controlled Dangerous Substances

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Trespass

APSO says Proulx remains behind bars while awaiting a bond hearing.