SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Healthcare Connections has opened its grant applications for community health initiatives.

The organization will invest $60,000 in grant funds for nonprofits, healthcare providers, and schools to support various health-related initiatives.

“Louisiana Healthcare Connections recognizes the power of leveraging the tremendous work done at the community level,” notes CEO and Plan President Jamie Schlottman. “Investing in local solutions means positively impacting the health and healthy outcomes for Louisiana families.”

Organizations whose applications align with strategic priorities addressing social determinants of health, increasing preventive care, creating health equity, and improving health outcomes will get priority.

Grants will be awarded in amounts up to $20,000 each. Organizations across the state are encouraged to apply.

Applications must be received no later than 11:59 p.m. on July 8. LHC will announce grant awards in September.

Learn more about the Community Health Grant RFP here. Email questions about community grants here.