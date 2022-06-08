BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana House Speaker Clay Schexnayder (R-Gonzales) announced Wednesday that the House Special Committee inquiry into the death of Ronald Greene will be delayed to accommodate Governor Edwards’ call for a special legislative session.

Schexnayder made the announcement Wednesday afternoon in a press release.

The inquiry into Greene’s death was supposed to take place on June 16. However, the Louisiana State Supreme Court ruling that the state’s approved redistricting map was unconstitutional prompted Edwards to call for a special session.

Edwards was expected to appear before the committee, Schexnayder says “Governor Edwards and his executive staff will again be invited to attend.”

The extraordinary legislative session is scheduled to begin on June 15.

“The magnitude of this hearing cannot be overstated and all deserve to have the committee’s full attention which would not be possible during a special session,” Speaker Clay Schexnayder said.